Janet K. White, 75, loved her family, enjoyed cooking, Native American art, ancient history
Janet K. (Maine) White, 75, of Denver, passed away late Monday night, July 22, 2019 at Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Jackson, Miss., she was the daughter of the late George C. and Ruth M. (Polack) Maine, and the wife of the late Norman White, who passed in 1994.
Janet was a graduate of Western High School in Parma, Miss., Class of 1962. She attended Wayne State University in Detroit and Jackson Business University. She moved to the Ephrata area in 1989 and then to Denver in 1996.
Janet loved her dogs and cats, dancing, listening to classic rock, traveling, and enjoyed cooking. She had a deep interest in ancient history and a unique appreciation for Native American art. Janet was a faithful member of the Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver. Most of all, Janet’s greatest love was for her family.
Janet is survived by a son: Christopher N. White of Scottsdale, Ariz. and a daughter: Kathleen M. Burkhart of Denver; grandson: Jesse J. Burkhart; brother: Phillip G. Maine of Jackson, Miss.; and many cousins.
She was predeceased by her infant brother: Jerry Lee Maine.
Services were held July 27 at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown, with interment in Mellingers Cemetery, Schoeneck.
Memorial contributions should be made to the Autism Society at autism-society.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared at goodfuneral.com.
