Janet Lambertson, 86, Ephrata, was secretary, Child Evangelism Fellowship volunteer

Janet Lambertson, 86, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.

She was born in Staten Island, N.Y. to the late Harry and Garnet (MacKenzie) Churchill, and was the wife of William Lambertson, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.

Janet was a member of Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church. During her working years, Janet was a secretary. Her ministry in life was teaching Sunday school for many years and spreading the gospel to children in the neighborhood through Child Evangelism Fellowship. She had a sweet spirit and was a devoted and Biblical wife. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: Richard, husband of Sharon Lambertson of Manheim; Doug, husband of Peggie Lambertson of Somerset, N.J.; Mark, husband of Christy Lambertson of Winsted, Minn.; six grandchildren: Matthew Lambertson, Michael Lambertson, Kimberly Andino, Rebecca Crespo, Bethany Connolly and Jacob Lambertson.

Services were held Aug. 20 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata, with Pastor Jason L. Hoy officiating. Interment took place at Ocean View – The Cemetery Beautiful, Staten Island, N.Y.

