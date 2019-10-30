Janet M. Carroll, 85, owned Wee Folk Doll Shop, Mt. Zion UMC member, avid gardener
Janet M. Carroll, 85, of Ephrata, formerly Warminster, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Born in Doylestown, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Elizabeth (Johnson) Elville. She was preceded in death by her brother: Richard. Janet; was the beautiful, loving wife of Millard T. Carroll.
Janet was a member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Narvon. She greatly enjoyed her church and her church family. An avid gardener, Janet also enjoyed sewing, baking, collecting antiques, and her two cats. The owner of the Wee Folk Doll Shop in Doylestown, Janet not only sold new dolls but repaired and restored the old and treasured.
Janet was the amazing mother of Gene B., married to Nina A (McKenzie), Fountainville; James D., Ephrata; Julie A. Alexander, Ephrata; Jennifer L., married to Jack Bellantoni, Hatboro; Jill L. Floyd, Catasaqua; and Jacki-Lynn, married to Eric Kirchner, Woodbridge, Va. Janet was also the much-loved grandmother of: Jason A. and Christina B. Carroll; Jessi Clay, Se-ara Dawn, married to Tommy Marinelli; and Mesa-Rey Alexander; Michael G., Rahmie G. and Zahey G. Munther; Eric Garnick, Erin Collins; Taylor Floyd; Morgan Elizabeth and Zoya Noelle Kirchner; and great-grandmother of: Savannah Alexander, Benjamin Garnick and Owen Carroll.
Friends and Relatives are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Janet’s life on Nov. 29 at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 753 Mt. Zion Road, Narvon.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
