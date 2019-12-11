Janet R. Kwiatkowski, 77, Akron, elementary school teacher, OMPH member, enjoyed painting

Janet R. Kwiatkowski, 77, of Akron, formerly of Lincoln Park, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Maple Farm.

She was born in Garfield, N.J., to the late Vincent and Carmela (Polisi) Colletti, and was the wife of the late Richard A. Kwiatkowski.

She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Janet enjoyed teaching elementary grades and thought of her students as her kids. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed painting.

Janet is survived by two sons: Richard V., husband of Jola Kwiatkowski of Ephrata; Vincent L. Kwiatkowski of Exeter; and four grandchildren: Alexandra, Samantha, Mya, and Jackson Kwiatkowski.

Services were held Dec. 10 at the Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata. Final commendation and farewell was at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi, N.J.

Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.