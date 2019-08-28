Janis Burkholder Eberly, 79, co-owned Ephrata Beverage Mart, legal secretary, liked kittens, flowers

Janis Burkholder Eberly, 79, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital.

Born in Ephrata, Janis was a daughter of the late Irvin and Bertha (Kline) Burkholder. Janis’ husband, the late W. Lamar Eberly, passed away June 23, 2016.

Janis worked as a legal secretary and also kept the books for the Ephrata Beverage Mart that she co-owned and operated with her husband Lamar. She was also a homemaker and loved taking care of her two children.

Janis enjoyed reading, shopping, and visiting with family and friends. She especially loved kittens, kids, and flowers. If any neighbors, friends, or family members needed help or a car ride, Janis was always quick to be there for them.

She is survived by her two children: Rebecca S., wife of Randolph F. Hack of Palmyra, N.J.; and William B. Eberly, husband of Edna (Crist) Eberly, of Denver; one step-granddaughter, Ashley N. Crist of Lancaster; three sisters: Phyllis Bezner of Lancaster, Gladys Dennis (William) of Florida, and Iris McDivitt (Capt. Richard) of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephew.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister: Doris Nestleroth.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata. The family will receive friends before the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

Those who desire may make memorial contributions in Janis’ honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org

To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.