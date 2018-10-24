Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jason M. Dull, 43, construction worker, was loving father, enjoyed the Chesapeake Bay

Jason M. Dull, 43, construction worker, was loving father, enjoyed the Chesapeake Bay

By on October 24, 2018

Jason M. Dull, 43, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Lancaster to Debra L. (Mountz) and the late Chester L. Dull.

Jason worked in construction. He enjoyed visiting the shore, especially the Chesapeake Bay, where he enjoyed boating and crabbing. He loved his daughter Alyssa and his mother, Deb.

In addition to his mother, Jason is survived by a daughter: Alyssa of Mohrsville; his paternal grandparents: William and Lucille Dull of Brickerville; and his girlfriend: Kelly Engle-Leturgey of Ephrata.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Harold L. and Mary Jane Mountz.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *