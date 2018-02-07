Jay B. Martin, 71, worked at Diamond Spring Water, Cocalico S.D.; wildlife, history lover

Jay B. Martin, 71, of Stevens passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at Hospice in Mount Joy, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Farmersville, Jay was the son of the late John E. Martin and Virgie (Hufford) Martin. He was the loving husband and best friend of Romaine Boyer Martin.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Brent Martin; Bruce and Beth Martin; their two daughters: Brianne and Bridgette; David and Heidi Dollhofer; their three children: Elyse, Axel, and Exton; Debra Diener; her son: Austin Arnold; Jerry Diener; his daughter: Chloe; and Vicki O’Rourke; and her children: Madison and Liam. He is also survived by his sister: Bernice Imes, married to Roger; and two brothers: John Martin Jr., married to Joyce; and Charles Martin, married to Sondra.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Arthur L. Martin Sr. and Galen E. Martin; and two sisters-in-law: Betty and Martha Martin.

Jay worked for 35 years at Ephrata Diamond Spring Water Co. and retired after 10 years at Cocalico School District. Jay was an artist who enjoyed spending time with his family, wildlife, and was known for his good sense of humor and knowledge of history.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family.

He will forever be in our hearts.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.