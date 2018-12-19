Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jay Kenneth ‘Rat’ Royer, 87, EHS football player, Korea veteran, Rohrer’s superintendent, quick-witted

Jay Kenneth “Rat” Royer passed away at the age of 87 on Dec. 14, 2018.

Ken is survived by his wife of 66 years: Rachael; daughter and son-in-law: Denise and Kevin Brumbach; daughter and son-in-law: Donna and Mike Collins; grandson: Alex Good and wife Tori; and great-grandson: Bennett Jay Good.

He was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

He will be fondly remembered for his wit and sense of humor. Ken was always quick with a joke, song or funny story.

Ken played football at Ephrata High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a shift foreman for Bethlehem Steel Corporation at Grace Mine, Morgantown, for 24 years, and then was the superintendent at Rohrer’s Quarry in Lititz until his retirement.

He enjoyed small game hunting, fishing, and deer hunting at his camp in Sullivan County. He and Rachael took numerous trips over the years and later after retiring spent time at Rehoboth Beach.

Honoring Ken’s wishes, there will be no services.

The family would like to thank Masonic Village Hospice for their wonderful care.

Memorial contributions in Jay’s memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

