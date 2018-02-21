Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jay M. Nauman, 58, Tyson security guard, Speedwell Heights BIC member, loved his family

Jay M. Nauman, 58, of Ephrata passed away on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Broad Mountain Health & Rehab Center, Frackville following a courageous battle with myotonic dystrophy.

Born in Warwick Township, he was the son of Rose Marie Heiselman Nauman, of Manheim, and the late Jacob Milton Nauman. He was the loving husband of Tara J. Hess Nauman, and they would have celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in May.

Before his illness, Jay worked as a security guard for Tyson in New Holland. He was a member of Speedwell Heights Brethren In Christ Church, Lititz. Jay enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving. in addition to his wife and mother. are two children: Sabrina and Madison Nauman, at home; two sisters: Linda, wife of Robert Parnell of Hummelstown; Susan, wife of Terry Brightbill of Annville; and a brother: David, husband of Janet Nauman of Manheim.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Ruth Ann Enck.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at Speedwell Heights Brethren In Christ Church, 413 W. Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jay’s memory to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 2080 Linglestown Road, Suite 104, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy, handled the arrangements. Condolence may be shared at buchfuneral.com

