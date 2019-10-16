Jay P. Ruppert, 86, electrician, enjoyed Cape May, NASCAR, showing his ‘77 Grand Prix

Jay P. Ruppert, 86, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

Jay was a son of the late Lewis and Hettie (Martin) Ruppert and the loving husband of 60 years to Fay D. (Lied) Ruppert, until her passing in January 2018.

He was a graduate of the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and worked as an electrician for over 30 years with IBEW Union. As a car enthusiast, he kept his ‘77 Grand Prix in its best original condition, taking it to many car shows. He was a member of the Pontiac Oakland car club and an avid NASCAR fan. Occasionally Jay would put on his flip flops and take Fay to the beach; Cape May was their favorite. He was a faithful member of the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene.

Jay is survived by his two children: Rodney R. (Judith L.) Ruppert of Lancaster; and Gail A. (Michael G.) Goodman of Ephrata; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Jay was predeceased by his sister: Betty; and brother: Kenny.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown. Visitation will be prior to service from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Send memorial contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive #100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Condolences and memories may be shared at goodfuneral.com.