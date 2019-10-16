Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jay P. Ruppert, 86, electrician, enjoyed Cape May, NASCAR, showing his ‘77 Grand Prix

Jay P. Ruppert, 86, electrician, enjoyed Cape May, NASCAR, showing his ‘77 Grand Prix

October 16, 2019

Jay P. Ruppert, 86, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

Jay was a son of the late Lewis and Hettie (Martin) Ruppert and the loving husband of 60 years to Fay D. (Lied) Ruppert, until her passing in January 2018.

He was a graduate of the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and worked as an electrician for over 30 years with IBEW Union. As a car enthusiast, he kept his ‘77 Grand Prix in its best original condition, taking it to many car shows. He was a member of the Pontiac Oakland car club and an avid NASCAR fan. Occasionally Jay would put on his flip flops and take Fay to the beach; Cape May was their favorite. He was a faithful member of the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene.

Jay is survived by his two children: Rodney R. (Judith L.) Ruppert of Lancaster; and Gail A. (Michael G.) Goodman of Ephrata; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Jay was predeceased by his sister: Betty; and brother: Kenny.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown. Visitation will be prior to service from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Send memorial contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive #100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Condolences and memories may be shared at goodfuneral.com.

