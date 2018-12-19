- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Jean E. Trostle, 84, Keystone Nitewear worker, enjoyed knitting, travel, genealogy, Peace UCC member
Jean E. Trostle, 84, formerly of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Shoemakersville to George J. and Annie (Hoffman) DeLong, and was the wife of the late Richard S. Trostle, who passed away on Dec. 15, 2006.
She was a member of Peace UCC, Swartzville. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, traveling, and genealogy.
Jean worked as a machine operator for Keystone Nitewear for 39 years prior to her retirement in 1997.
Jean is survived by brothers and sisters: Marie Gettel of Rehrersburg; Fern, wife of Paul Ruth of Wernersville; Alberta, wife of John Steffy of Stevens; Larry, husband of Gerri (Gingrich) DeLong of Bethel; Eleanor, wife of Larry Keller of Womelsdorf; Linda, wife of Ray Holland of Montoursville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers: Adam, Norman, Mark, Marvin, Kenneth, Russell, and Bruce DeLong; and a sister: Anna Bohr.
At Jean’s request, graveside services will be private.
Memorial contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to Peace UCC, 37 E. Swartzville Road, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Momentum builder: Lady Mounts start strong, hold on to down Comets
Monday night looked like it would be an easy night...
-
Eagles can’t close the deal
Pair of tight losses leave them winless in league play...
-
Beaten at the buzzer
Cocalico stunned by Vikings on last-second shot With the score...
-
Neighborhood Santa’s sleigh pays a visit to Ephrata Applebee’s
Santa showed up 12 days early at the Ephrata Applebee’s...
-
Poinsettias and Christmas trees are beloved seasonal decor
It’s that time of year when all local farm stores...
-
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, worked at Bollman Hat, Shady Maple, enjoyed bowling, RC cars
Robert Steinmetz Jr., 61, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Marian J. McNally, 85, ECH x-ray tech, civic volunteer, well-traveled, enjoyed gardening
Marian J. McNally, 85, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed...
-
Momentum builder: Lady Mounts start strong, hold on to down Comets
Monday night looked like it would be an easy...
-
Eagles can’t close the deal
Pair of tight losses leave them winless in league...
-
Beaten at the buzzer
Cocalico stunned by Vikings on last-second shot With the...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says:
-
Luis C Banda says: