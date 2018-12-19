Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jean E. Trostle, 84, Keystone Nitewear worker, enjoyed knitting, travel, genealogy, Peace UCC member

Jean E. Trostle, 84, formerly of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Ephrata Manor.

She was born in Shoemakersville to George J. and Annie (Hoffman) DeLong, and was the wife of the late Richard S. Trostle, who passed away on Dec. 15, 2006.

She was a member of Peace UCC, Swartzville. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, traveling, and genealogy.

Jean worked as a machine operator for Keystone Nitewear for 39 years prior to her retirement in 1997.

Jean is survived by brothers and sisters: Marie Gettel of Rehrersburg; Fern, wife of Paul Ruth of Wernersville; Alberta, wife of John Steffy of Stevens; Larry, husband of Gerri (Gingrich) DeLong of Bethel; Eleanor, wife of Larry Keller of Womelsdorf; Linda, wife of Ray Holland of Montoursville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers: Adam, Norman, Mark, Marvin, Kenneth, Russell, and Bruce DeLong; and a sister: Anna Bohr.

At Jean’s request, graveside services will be private.

Memorial contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to Peace UCC, 37 E. Swartzville Road, Denver, PA 17517.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

