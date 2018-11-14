- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Jed A. Buffenmyer, 55, Akron, electrician, drummer, fan of the Steelers and Arsenal Soccer
Jed A. Buffenmyer, 55, of Akron, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Gerald W. and the late Ruth V. (Mull) Buffenmyer.
Jed was an electrician. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Arsenal Soccer fan and enjoyed playing the drums.
In addition to his father, Jed is survived by four siblings: Scott L., husband of Sarah Griesemer; Sharon L. Kilhefner; Jody A., wife of the late Mike Ream; Kathy J., wife of Mark Homan, all of Ephrata.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth St., Akron, followed by funeral services at 7 p.m. and a time of sharing after. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Jed’s memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
