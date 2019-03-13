Jeffrey Allen Knapp, 77, Vietnam vet, taught social studies at EHS, animal lover, avid Phillies fan
Jeffrey A. Knapp, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in his Blandon home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Nov. 11, 1941, in Reading, Jeff was a son of the late Allen and Helen (Keppley) Knapp. He was the loving husband of Karen L. (Stauffer) Knapp.
Jeff was a 1959 graduate of Wyomissing High School, where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He then joined the Army, serving proudly during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the service, Jeff earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Kutztown University.
He was a longtime social studies teacher at Ephrata High School, where he was passionate about his students, constantly reading to make sure he kept them well-educated on current events, both here in the U.S., and worldwide.
Although he lived most of his life in Berks County, Jeff and Karen moved to Wellsboro for just over seven years, where they relished the quiet lifestyle of that historic village. They rode horseback through the mountains of Tioga County and enjoyed the history surrounding this quaint town and the nearby “Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.”
Jeff was a passionate Phillies fan, holding season tickets to the Reading Phillies for 18 years, and frequently making the trek to Philadelphia to cheer on the “Big Phillies.” He also loved animals of every kind, especially his furry companions: Bandit, his dog; and Sami, his cat.
In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by his son, Jeffrey Jr., Boynton Beach, Fla.; daughter: Julie, wife of Chris Peckham, Reading; stepsons: Alan and Eric Snyder; and stepdaughters: Robin Carter and Kristen Stup. Also surviving is a brother: Albert, husband of Toshiko, of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Services for Jeff will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, at berksarl.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared at kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading.
