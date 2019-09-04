Jeffrey L. Miller, 66, Spring Glen Foods manager, softball player/coach, outdoorsman

Jeffrey L. Miller, 66, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at home.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Daniel and Mamie A. (Miller) Bartholomew.

Jeff worked as a manager for Spring Glen Foods prior to his retirement in 2018. During retirement Jeff drove for Faithful Transport. Jeff’s first job was as a dishwasher at the Cloister Restaurant. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball for over 30 years and he loved many sports. He loved camping, fishing, and hunting. He also loved to visit his son in Florida, especially when he got to play with his granddaughters.

Jeff is survived by his significant other of 31 years: Deb Snyder; a son: Shawn, husband of Amber Miller of Tampa, Fla.; two grandchildren: Kennedy and Payton Miller; five siblings: Robert Bartholomew of Ephrata; June Keller of Denver; Robin, wife of Dean Rearich of Ephrata; Kathy, wife of Tim Rickenbach of Ephrata; Teresa Hersh and partner Brian Wealand of Ephrata; in-laws: Bill and Joyce Snyder of New Holland; brother-in-law: Bill, husband of Carla Snyder of Lancaster; sister-in-law: Carol, wife of Stuart Clark of Frederick, Md.; five nieces and seven nephews; three great-nieces and two great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Timothy M. Bartholomew; a great-niece; and a great-nephew.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.