Jeffrey O. Dissinger, 51, father of two, formerly of Ephrata
Jeffrey O. Dissinger, 51, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at the Cedar Crest Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Born in Ephrata on Oct. 3, 1967, Jeffrey was a son of Mildred B. (Good) Dissinger and the late Richard J. Dissinger.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughters: Samantha Dissinger and Jasmine Ford; brothers: Daryl and Glen; sisters: Diane, Joann, and Deb; his grand-dog: Duke; and former companion: Kathy Ayers.
He was preceded in death by his brother: Leonard.
A gathering will be held at Jeffrey’s home on Monday, March 4 at 5 p.m.; and a celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 at Harvest Fellowship Church, 34 W. Church St., Stevens.
Thompson Funeral Home, Lebanon, is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family online at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.
