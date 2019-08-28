Jerry Nessinger, 66, Weaver bricklayer, enjoyed raising beagles, hunting, running field trials

Jerry Nessinger, 66, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at home.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Eugene and Grace B. (Lausch) Nessinger, and was the husband of Susan A. (Landis) Nessinger, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.

Jerry was a bricklayer for N. R. Weaver. He enjoyed hunting, raising beagles and running field trials.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by three children: Mike, husband of Melissa Nessinger; Christy C., wife of Jaime Rivera; Jerry Jr., husband of April Nessinger; and five grandchildren: Amerisa Rivera, MaKenzie Rivera, Jenna Nessinger, Andrew Nessinger, and Alyssa Nessinger.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for their kindness and care during Jerry’s time there. They would also like to thank the staff at Hospice & Community for the compassionate care Jerry received.

A celebration of Jerry’s life was held Aug. 27 at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions in Jerry’s memory may be made to Swatara Beagle Club, 1364 Elm Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

