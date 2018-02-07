Jessica Marie Ruhl, 31, LGH worker, enjoyed competing in Spartan Races, cherished her family

Jessica Marie Ruhl, 31, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 4, 2018.

Jess was born in Reading on Oct. 22, 1986 to her loving parents, Guy and Virginia Ruhl. She grew up in East Earl and attended Garden Spot High School.

During high school, she participated in cross country and track. Following high school she obtained two bachelor’s degrees from Lock Haven and West Chester University. Jess was employed at Lancaster General Hospital and also worked at the New Holland YMCA.

Jess loved so big and fought so hard. The love she had for those around her showed through in so many ways. Her love was evident in her attention to detail and willingness to lend a listening ear whenever someone needed to talk. Her caring spirit was easily seen in her relationship with her boyfriend, Dave, who she adored so dearly. Some of her favorite days were spent cherishing the company of her family and playing with her nieces and nephew. Jess really enjoyed trips to the beach and competing in Spartan Races. All who knew Jess knew how much she loved her cat, Boots. She will be remembered as a kind and genuine young woman.

Jess was the cherished granddaughter of Allen and Martha Ruhl. Along with her parents, Guy and Virginia Ruhl, she is survived by her brother: Jason; sister: Erin; sister-in-law: Brenda; nephew: Chase; and nieces: Chelsey and Charlotte. In addition she will be missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was loved by her boyfriend: Dave Hillard, and the entire Hillard family.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Highway, East Earl. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jessica’s memory may be made to Lancaster County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 630 Janet Ave., Suite B-110, Lancaster, PA 17601-4585.

To send an online condolence to the family, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.