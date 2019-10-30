Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jim D. Brooks, 84, Stevens, native of Texas, Gerz Stein Company division president

Jim D. Brooks, 84, Stevens, native of Texas, Gerz Stein Company division president

By on October 30, 2019

Jim D. Brooks, 84, of Stevens, passed away at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

He was the loving husband of Joan E. (Fricker) Brooks, and son of the late Gaines C. Brooks and Flora M. (Jackson) Davis.

Jim was born in Seminole, Texas, and graduated from Texas A&M University. He was employed as the president of the North American division of the Gerz Stein Company.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by two sons: Mike Brooks, husband of Leslie; and Mark Brooks, husband of Regina; three grandchildren: Matthew, Marissa, and Kaitlyn; two sisters: Annette and Jeannette; one brother: John; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by two stepchildren: Bill Simmon and Donna Greiner; and three step-grandchildren: Billy, Sabrina, and Jolinda.

Jim was preceded in death by a brother: Harvey.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, is assisting the family. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *