Jim D. Brooks, 84, Stevens, native of Texas, Gerz Stein Company division president
Jim D. Brooks, 84, of Stevens, passed away at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was the loving husband of Joan E. (Fricker) Brooks, and son of the late Gaines C. Brooks and Flora M. (Jackson) Davis.
Jim was born in Seminole, Texas, and graduated from Texas A&M University. He was employed as the president of the North American division of the Gerz Stein Company.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by two sons: Mike Brooks, husband of Leslie; and Mark Brooks, husband of Regina; three grandchildren: Matthew, Marissa, and Kaitlyn; two sisters: Annette and Jeannette; one brother: John; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by two stepchildren: Bill Simmon and Donna Greiner; and three step-grandchildren: Billy, Sabrina, and Jolinda.
Jim was preceded in death by a brother: Harvey.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, is assisting the family. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Kings have been married 65 years
Eugene David and Darlene (Enck) King, of Ephrata, will celebrate...
-
Births – Reported Oct. 30, 2019
BOHN, Michael A., and Yaneiry Montas Bohn (Montas Chapman), Reading,...
-
Terry Lemar Lefever, 77, EHS grad, Navy vet, Science Press photographer, Shriner’s transporter
Terry Lemar Lefever, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday,...
-
Trick-or-tree?
A house on State Street boasted its autumn spirit in...
-
Mabel N. Martin, 90, homemaker, great-grandmother to 213, Groffdale Mennonite member
Mabel N. (Martin) Martin, 90, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday,...
-
Charles ‘Bill’ Locke Jr., Denver, retired U.S. Navy officer, lab manager, CCC member, painter
Lt. Commander Charles “Bill” Willard Locke Jr. of Denver went...
-
John Meyer Cameron, 76, Ephrata, taught Latin, Spanish, missionary, served with BCM Int’l
John Meyer Cameron, 76, of Ephrata, went to be with...
-
Kings have been married 65 years
Eugene David and Darlene (Enck) King, of Ephrata, will...
-
Births – Reported Oct. 30, 2019
BOHN, Michael A., and Yaneiry Montas Bohn (Montas Chapman),...
-
Terry Lemar Lefever, 77, EHS grad, Navy vet, Science Press photographer, Shriner’s transporter
Terry Lemar Lefever, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Patrick Burns says:
-
Michael C Upton says:
-
Gregory Paulson says: