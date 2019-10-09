Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, Bethany UCC member, Prudential retiree, enjoyed quilting, dogs, sports
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, of Ephrata, formerly of Abington, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Moravian Manor.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late Clair A. and Mabel E. (Gardner) Mooney, and was the wife of the late Charles R. “Duke” Hays Jr., with whom she shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2008.
She had been a member of Bethany United Church of Christ, Ephrata.
Joan was a purchasing agent for Prudential for the Mid-Atlantic Northern Region, Fort Washington, PA before retiring. She was an avid quilter and a member of the Lancaster County Quilters Guild. She enjoyed ceramics, watercolor, needlepoint and gardening. She also enjoyed rock and roll and classical music and was fond of her many dogs. She was an avid football and baseball fan.
Joan is survived by two daughters: Donna J. Gerofsky of Akron; Debra, wife of Timothy Cosenza of Hatboro; four grandchildren: Bryan J., husband of Emily Gerofsky of Sacramento, Calif.; Karen D., wife of Danielle Fantasia of Rockland, Mass.; Nicholas T. Cosenza of Hatboro; Brent H. Cosenza of Holland; and a great-grandson: Phillip H. Cosenza.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Janice C. Kozrad.
A graveside service was held Oct. 5 at Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntington Valley.
If desired, memorial contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association-Greater PA Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Years ago
The Ephrata Mounts lost a heartbreaker in early October of...
-
Ten Thousand Villages to relocate Ephrata store
Ten Thousand Villages — beloved for its adherence to fair...
-
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, Bethany UCC member, Prudential retiree, enjoyed quilting, dogs, sports
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, of Ephrata, formerly of Abington,...
-
Lester M. Bowman, 88, Army vet, Ziemer Buick mechanic, enjoyed sports and time with family
Lester M. Bowman, 88, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, Oct....
-
James R. Kline III, 52, Navy vet, Sherbine Construction worker, enjoyed pool, darts, Steelers
James R. Kline III, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Marvin E. Bowman, 77, longtime Ephrata Mfg. worker, outdoorsman, enjoyed dancing, golf
Marvin E. Bowman, 77, of Ephrata, passed away at WellSpan...
-
Harlan Lee Greenly, 84, Korea vet, self-employed truck driver, a very humorous, witty man
Harlan Lee “Mose” “Sonny” Greenly, 84, of Denver, passed away...
-
-
Ten Thousand Villages to relocate Ephrata store
Ten Thousand Villages — beloved for its adherence to...
-
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, Bethany UCC member, Prudential retiree, enjoyed quilting, dogs, sports
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, of Ephrata, formerly of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry says:
-
Kailey says:
-
Ruby Cromwell says: