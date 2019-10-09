Home   >   Obituaries   >   Joanne E. Schenskie, 81, TravelCo worker, Muddy Creek Lutheran member, enjoyed cruises

Joanne E. Schenskie, 81, TravelCo worker, Muddy Creek Lutheran member, enjoyed cruises

By on October 9, 2019

Joanne E. (Koller) Schenskie, 81, of Denver, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, peacefully a home.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lillie (McCullough) Koller, and the loving wife of Carl H. Schenskie for 45 years.

Joanne attended Mastbaum High School and lived in the Rhawnhurst area of Northeast Philadelphia until 2006 then moved to Denver with her family. A former member of St. Michael’s Lutheran, Kensington, she worked with special needs children and taught Sunday school. Joanne worked at the TravelCo travel agency and then as a noontime aide for Rhawnhurst Elementary School while her son was growing up.

She was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver for 13 years. She was known to church members as the “card lady.” She never missed a special occasion or an opportunity to bring joy. Each month, Joanne also took communion to shut-ins. She enjoyed cruises with her husband and loved the Jersey shore, particularly Cape May.

In addition to her husband, Joanne is survived by a son: Peter C. Schenskie (Susannah E.) of Denver; and a nephew: Patrick Feeney.

She was predeceased by two sisters: Minerva Feeney and Margaret Koller.

Her funeral was held Oct. 7 at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver. A committal service followed at North Cedar Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA 17517.

Arrangements by the Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Condolences may be posted to goodfuneral.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *