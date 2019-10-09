Joanne E. Schenskie, 81, TravelCo worker, Muddy Creek Lutheran member, enjoyed cruises
Joanne E. (Koller) Schenskie, 81, of Denver, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, peacefully a home.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lillie (McCullough) Koller, and the loving wife of Carl H. Schenskie for 45 years.
Joanne attended Mastbaum High School and lived in the Rhawnhurst area of Northeast Philadelphia until 2006 then moved to Denver with her family. A former member of St. Michael’s Lutheran, Kensington, she worked with special needs children and taught Sunday school. Joanne worked at the TravelCo travel agency and then as a noontime aide for Rhawnhurst Elementary School while her son was growing up.
She was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver for 13 years. She was known to church members as the “card lady.” She never missed a special occasion or an opportunity to bring joy. Each month, Joanne also took communion to shut-ins. She enjoyed cruises with her husband and loved the Jersey shore, particularly Cape May.
In addition to her husband, Joanne is survived by a son: Peter C. Schenskie (Susannah E.) of Denver; and a nephew: Patrick Feeney.
She was predeceased by two sisters: Minerva Feeney and Margaret Koller.
Her funeral was held Oct. 7 at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver. A committal service followed at North Cedar Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by the Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Condolences may be posted to goodfuneral.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Years ago
The Ephrata Mounts lost a heartbreaker in early October of...
-
Ten Thousand Villages to relocate Ephrata store
Ten Thousand Villages — beloved for its adherence to fair...
-
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, Bethany UCC member, Prudential retiree, enjoyed quilting, dogs, sports
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, of Ephrata, formerly of Abington,...
-
Lester M. Bowman, 88, Army vet, Ziemer Buick mechanic, enjoyed sports and time with family
Lester M. Bowman, 88, of Ephrata, passed away Thursday, Oct....
-
James R. Kline III, 52, Navy vet, Sherbine Construction worker, enjoyed pool, darts, Steelers
James R. Kline III, 52, of Ephrata, passed away on...
-
Marvin E. Bowman, 77, longtime Ephrata Mfg. worker, outdoorsman, enjoyed dancing, golf
Marvin E. Bowman, 77, of Ephrata, passed away at WellSpan...
-
Harlan Lee Greenly, 84, Korea vet, self-employed truck driver, a very humorous, witty man
Harlan Lee “Mose” “Sonny” Greenly, 84, of Denver, passed away...
-
-
Ten Thousand Villages to relocate Ephrata store
Ten Thousand Villages — beloved for its adherence to...
-
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, Bethany UCC member, Prudential retiree, enjoyed quilting, dogs, sports
Joan Mae (Mooney) Hays, 82, of Ephrata, formerly of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry says:
-
Kailey says:
-
Ruby Cromwell says: