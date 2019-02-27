Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jody Garner Deimler, 65, EHS grad, survived by two sons, Calvary Church member, enjoyed OCMD

Jody Garner Deimler, 65, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Lancaster Regional Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

She was the daughter of the late William and Audrey (Nagle) Garner.

She was a 1971 graduate of Ephrata High School. She attended Calvary Church in Lancaster, where she enjoyed attending Bible study classes. She also enjoyed raising her two cockatiels, reading and vacationing at Ocean City, Md.

Jody is survived by two sons: Sean Lees of Ephrata; and Shane, husband of Jenny Lees, of Texas; a sister: Susan Shue; and a brother: David, husband of Beth Garner, both of Ephrata; and six grandchildren. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will take place at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA on March 4 at 11 a.m. Burial will be private

