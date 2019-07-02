John Allen Strickler, 54, Pet Food Experts driver, Harley enthusiast, enjoyed birdwatching

John Allen Strickler, 54, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center.

He was born in Lancaster to the late Neil and Vera (Waltz) Strickler, and was the husband of Vicki (Fisher) Strickler, with whom he shared 19 years of marriage.

John was a truck driver for Pet Food Experts, Denver. He was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. He enjoyed riding his Harley, swimming and doing puzzles and puzzle books. John also enjoyed nature and bird watching. He was family-oriented, and especially loved his cats.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by a son: Devon Strickler of Akron; two stepsons: Nick Schell of Arizona, Nevin Schell of Akron; a brother: Scott Lee, husband of Marnita (Lindberg) Strickler of Lakeland, Fla.; and a sister: Sandra Lynne, wife of Stanley Krotowski of Sellersville.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Kindly omit flowers.

Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.