John D. Kilmer, 92, long-time farmer, WDAC sales rep, freelance auctioneer, MVBC deacon

John D. Kilmer, 92, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Cornwall Manor.

Born in Ephrata Township, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Anna Martin Kilmer. He was the loving husband of Rhoda M. Hollinger Kilmer and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in March.

John owned and operated his farm in Rapho Township for over 60 years. He also worked as a sales representative for WDAC radio station and he was a freelance auctioneer. John was a member of First Baptist Church of Lebanon and a former active member of Mountain View Bible Church, Hummelstown where he served as a deacon.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children: Mary Ann, wife of Pastor Thomas Graham of Hummelstown; Joyce E., wife of Pastor David Moss of York; Donald L., husband of Karen Hoffer Kilmer, missionaries in South Africa; and Nelson R., husband of Missy McLaughlin Kilmer of Manheim; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Ruth, wife of Arthur Wenger of Manheim.

He was preceded in death by a sister: Mary Stutzman; and six brothers: Philip Martin, Jacob M., Clarence H., Joel M., Paul M., and James E. Kilmer.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at First Baptist Church of Lebanon, 20 Linden Road, Lebanon, on Friday, May 11 at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m until the time of service. Interment will be private in Chiques Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in John’s memory to First Baptist Church of Lebanon, Mission Fund, 20 Linden Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

