John David Huber, 79, formerly of Ephrata and Terre Hill, farmer, father of 14
John David Huber, 79, of Rural Memphis, Mo., and formerly of Ephrata and Terre Hill, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018, at his residence north of Memphis, Mo.
John David was born on Aug. 28, 1938, in Lancaster County, the son of Phares and Lena Huber.
On Aug. 30, 1958, in Myerstown, he married Edna Z. Martin. The couple resided in both Ephrata and Terre Hill, and to this union 14 children were born.
John David and Edna left Pennsylvania and moved to Knox City, Mo., in 1973, to farm and raise their family. Edna preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2007.
He was a member of the Millport Mennonite Church, near Rutledge, Mo., and later the Meadow View Mennonite Church, north of Memphis, Mo.
On Sept. 5, 2009, John David married Mary H. Martin at his home in rural Knox City, Mo., and she survives at their residence north of Memphis, Mo.
He is also survived by his 14 children: Lorraine Martin of Waterloo, N.Y., along with her special friend, Daniel Faus of Sunbury; Ruth (Mervin) Hoover of Rutledge, Mo.; Earl (Edith) Huber of Knox City, Mo.; Esther Mae (Edwin) Ramer of Gorin, Mo.; Kathryn (Glenn) Zimmerman of Arbela, Mo.; Susan (Jerry) High of Arbela, Mo.; Edna (Lloyd) Ramer of Rutledge, Mo.; Grace (Clifford) Martin of Edina, Mo.; Martha (Abraham) Zimmerman of Rutledge, Mo.; Elva (James) Hoover of Knox City, Mo.; Nancy, Elizabeth and Marian Huber of Knox City, Mo.; and Mary Ellen Huber of Memphis, Mo.; seven stepchildren: Nevin (Laura) Martin of Memphis, Mo.; Romaine (Vernon) Oberholtzer of Memphis, Mo.; Mary Joyce (Nathan) Zimmerman of Rutledge, Mo.; Lois (Earl) Oberholtzer of Wyaconda, Mo.; Earl Lamar (Eleanor) Martin of Memphis, Mo.; and Lucille Martin of Lititz; 93 grandchildren; 46 step-grandchildren; 133 great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Christian Huber of Manheim; and Melvin (Edith) Huber of Myerstown; five sisters: Irma Martin of Rutledge, Mo.; Sara Ann (Paul) Weaver of Myerstown; Martha and Marian Huber of Terre Hill; and Laura (Enos) Showalter of South Wayne, Wisc.; sisters-in-law: Anna Huber of New Holland; Emma Huber of Manheim; and Esther Huber of Rutledge, Mo.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
John David was preceded in death by his parents: Phares and Lena Huber; two grandchildren: Karla and Anthony Zimmerman; one great-grandchild: Delilah Haldeman; three brothers: Lloyd, Phares, and Martin Huber; four sisters: Elva Huber, Esther Weaver, and Mary and Anna Huber in infancy.
Services were held May 9 at Millport Mennonite Church, south of Rutledge, Mo. Officiating were Abner Oberholtzer, Carl Hoover, Luke Fox, Wilson Martin, and Glenn High. Burial was in the Millport Mennonite Cemetery, south of Rutledge, Mo.
Pall bearers were John David Hoover, Jonathan Ramer, Harlan Huber, Lamar Martin, John Earl Zimmerman, and Jacob Zimmerman.
John David’s family requests no flowers, only your presence and prayers.
Arrangements by Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Mo. Online condolences may be shared at dossfuneralhome.com.
