John Henry Gerhart, 89, Lititz, Korean War veteran, Maier’s machinist, gunsmith, built three homes

John Henry Gerhart, 89, of Lititz, formerly of Adamstown, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Landis Homes.

He was born in Knauers to the late John Elwood and Margie Lena (Glass) Gerhart.

He was a graduate of Mohnton High School class of 1946. He then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In the early years John worked as a machinist at Berkshire Knitting Mills. He was then a maintenance engineer for Maier’s Bakery prior to his retirement in 1990.

He was a gunsmith and enjoyed shooting trap, hunting, and nature. He also enjoyed woodworking, having built three homes, and he loved country music.

John is survived by a daughter: Deborah, wife of John K. Gettle of Adamstown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Leila K. Gerhart.

Services are private with interment in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Landis Homes for their loving care.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.