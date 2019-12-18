John Jacob Rutt, 80, founded Farmersville Furniture, Auction, was devoted to his family

John Jacob Rutt, 80, of Farmersville, passed from this life to his eternal home on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at home, of an ongoing illness.

Born in Earl Township, he was a son of the late Jacob N. and Lizzie S. (Groff) Rutt. He was married 59 years on Oct. 1 to Esther E. (Zimmerman) Rutt.

John founded the Farmersville Furniture Store in 1965, the Farmersville Auction in 1972, and Rutt Grave Digging service in 1966. He retired as an auctioneer in 2005 and from grave digging in 1996.

He was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church. He served as a former board member of the Pennsylvania Relief Sale and the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association. He enjoyed his cabin in Mifflin County, auctions, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are seven children: Faye (Roy) Reiff of Manheim; Jane (Daniel) Martin of Ashland, Ohio; Sandra (James) Martin of Ephrata; Larry (Beverly) Rutt of Ephrata; Lester (Doris) Rutt of Lititz; John, II (Andrea) Rutt of Ephrata; and Nelson (Christa) Rutt of Ephrata; 29 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters: Mervin (Anna Mary) Rutt of Mount Joy, Elmer (Ruth) Rutt of New Holland, L. Lavern (Ruth) Rutt of Mount Joy, Mary Lou Nolt of Denver, Raymond (Marilyn) Rutt of Lititz, Anna Frances (Dale) Nissley of Middletown, and Curvin (Arlene) Rutt of Denver; and a sister-in-law: Irene Rutt.

Preceding him in death is a brother: Clarence Rutt.

Funeral services were held Dec. 16 at Martindale Mennonite Church, Ephrata. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.