Home   >   Obituaries   >   John L. Reider Jr., 72, foundry worker, avid small game hunter, enjoyed walking in Reamstown

John L. Reider Jr., 72, foundry worker, avid small game hunter, enjoyed walking in Reamstown

By on November 20, 2018

John “Johnny” L. Reider Jr., 72 of Reamstown, passed away at home Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

Johnny was a son of the late John L. Sr. and Mary (Bickhart) Reider.

Johnny worked at the former Warwick Foundry and the Boose Aluminum Foundry until he retired in 2008. He was an avid small game hunter and enjoyed fishing. He was a member of the Reamstown Athletic Association. Johnny was often seen walking through town; he loved to walk and would greet you with a smile as he passed by. He was kindhearted and always willing to help.

Johnny is survived by a son: John L. Reider III; granddaughter: Muriah; two brothers: Harvey and Richard Reider; four sisters: Grace Shepler, Elva Horning, Bessie Pugh, and Evelyn Stover; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law: Mary Reider; and dear friends: Rick Sweigart, Penny Lintner, Colleen Conant and Donald Dean.

He was predeceased by his brother: George Reider; sisters: Irene Benn, Sally Mae and Mary Joyce Reider; sister-in-law: Mary Pauline Reider; brothers-in-law: Elmer Shepler, Harry Horning, and Nelson Benn.

Services were held Nov. 17 at Carpenters Community Church, Talmage.

Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Memories and condolences may be posted at goodfuneral.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *