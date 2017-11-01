Home   >   Obituaries   >   John Lester Shreiner, 73, recruiter for DeVry University, enjoyed relaxing at Raystown Lake

By on November 1, 2017

A larger than life individual, John Lester Shreiner, 73, of Ephrata, peacefully entered his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Elizabethtown to the late Lester E. Shreiner and Fannie Garber (Longenecker) Shreiner on Aug. 17, 1944. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1962.

John worked as a recruiter for DeVry University for 42 years. Countless young men and women owe their success to the fact that they had the good fortune to have met with this remarkable man as they planned their futures.

His two grandsons, Logan and Connor, were a huge source of pride for him and he would love to hear about their scholastic, and athletic achievements. John had an insatiable curiosity about the world. His favorite places to travel were Italy, Switzerland, and China. One of his favorite spots to unwind was the mountains at Raystown Lake. It was in those surroundings that he found he loved boating and four-wheeling.

John’s passion for life, generosity of spirit, and limitless heart will truly be missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Surviving John are his wife: Brenda Joyce (Brossman) Shreiner; a daughter: Carrie L. (Shreiner) Spencer of Yorktown, Va., wife of Nicholas T Spencer, of whom he was so deservedly proud; stepdaughters: Michelle Walzl, wife of Justin Walzl, of Ephrata; and Betty Foulkrod, wife of Matthew Foulkrod of Cranberry; stepson: Justin Hinden, husband of Olivia of Johnstown; and seven grandchildren.

John’s surviving siblings are: Robert Shreiner, husband of Maryann (Hershey) Shreiner of Goshen, Ind.; Lois (Shreiner) Brubaker, wife of Robert of Manheim; and James Shreiner, husband of Mary (Dezort) Shreiner of Lancaster.

Services were held Oct. 28 at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver, with Pastor Peter Schwabe-Fry officiating. Those attending wore their brightest, loudest shirts, so that they might continue the joy that John has brought to so many lives. Interment was private.

To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, was entrusted with the arrangements.

