John Meyer Cameron, 76, Ephrata, taught Latin, Spanish, missionary, served with BCM Int’l

John Meyer Cameron, 76, of Ephrata, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Philadelphia, John was the husband of Lois Holman Cameron, and they celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on Aug. 12. He was the son of the late John and Blanche Meyer Cameron.

He was a 1965 graduate of Montclair State College, majoring in Latin and Spanish. He also went to Rutgers for a brief time. John taught a Sunday school class and was in the choir at Church of the Living Word. In New Jersey, he taught Latin and Spanish for 10 years in three different schools. John was called to be a missionary and served for 43 years with BCM International, Inc. For 10 years, he served in Chester County and 33 years in Lancaster, teaching Bible clubs and Bible studies, and mentoring men in prison for 20 summers. He served as a counselor at Niagara Bible camp and was a member of New Life Baptist Church, where he preached a few times and served on the leadership team.

In addition to his wife: Lois; he is survived by his daughter: Joanna Grace, wife of Vincent Michael Sensenig, Gap; eight grandchildren; and a sister: Elaine Blanche Cameron of Lancaster.

He was preceded in death by his adopted son: Jonathan Winfield Cameron, in 1998.

Services were held Oct. 28 at Harvest Bible Church, Lancaster, with Pastor Jon Walters officiating. Interment was at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the BCM International, Inc., 201 Granite Run Drive #260, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Visit John's memorial page at TheGroffs.com.

