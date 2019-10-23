John N. Schutter, 95, N. American Rockwell foreman, A-town Lions member, Dutch bowler

John N. Schutter, 95, a resident of Ephrata Manor, formerly of Adamstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Born in Mohnton, he was a son of the late John L. and Rhea (Epler) Schutter, and husband of the late Mary Jane (Leed) Schutter, who passed in 2011.

John was a graduate of the Mohnton High School. He was a foreman and worked for North American Rockwell in West Reading for over 45 years. He was a former Adamstown Lions Club member and served as vice president of the former Hilltoppers senior group in Gouglersville. He loved to eat out and he was an avid bowler at Dutch Lanes. He also enjoyed golf and was a Phillies baseball fan.

John is survived by his son: John C. Schutter, husband of Sandra (Snader) of Stevens; two grandsons: J. Jason and Jared Schutter; sister: Loretta Sterling; special friend: Virginia Frankford, of Adamstown, and her daughter, Natalie.

He was predeceased by four siblings: Richard Schutter, Miriam Schutter, Grace Bachman, and Betty Archer.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a memorial services at 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.

