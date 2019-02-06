Jonathan Landis Horst, 66, EHS grad, restoration contractor, arrowhead hunter, excellent marksman

Jonathan Landis Horst, 66, of Robesonia, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was the second of five children, born in California, to John and Carolyn (Peterson) Horst; and was the husband of Dawn M. (Nolan) Horst, with whom he shared 18 years of marriage.

Throughout his childhood, he moved several times, and after graduating high school in Ephrata in 1970, spent a “mandatory year” attending college in North Carolina. He later moved west, and worked as a contractor in both Boulder, Colo., and Jackson, Wyo., before finally returning to Pennsylvania in the 1970s.

Jonathan was a self-employed restoration contractor, a job he truly loved. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid arrowhead hunter, fisherman, and an excellent marksman, using this skill to adequately eradicate the ever-growing squirrel population on his property.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jonathan is survived by a son: Jonathan Ryan Horst of Lebanon; daughter: Stephanie Nicole O’Connor, wife of Eric, of Park City, Utah; stepdaughter: Candra Startzenbach, companion of Ron Nunemaker of Lancaster; daughter-in-law: Amy Weik, fiancée of Shawn Weit of Lititz; six grandchildren: Caela and Julia Startzenbach, Tanner and Olivia Weik, Naomi and Abram O’Connor; a sister: M. Susanne, wife of Gene Brenneman; three brothers: David, companion of Vonnie Lausch; Mark, husband of Luanne Horst; Daniel, husband of Diane Horst; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son: Dale H. Weik Jr.; and a stepson: Adam Strunk.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.