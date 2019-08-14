Jonathon T. Wise, 18, Martin’s Ag worker, Weaverland Mennonite Church member, had 13 siblings

Jonathon T. Wise, 18, of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, as a result of an accident.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Luke R. and Carol J. Weaver Wise of New Holland.

Jonathon was employed by Martin’s Ag Service. He enjoyed working on vehicles and helping out with whatever needed done. He was a member of the Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.

Surviving besides his parents are eight brothers: Jeffrey, husband of Brenda Leid Wise of Narvon; Cordell, husband of Lorelle Hursh Wise of Ephrata; Ryan, husband of April Brubacker Wise of Stevens; Jay, husband of Tiffany Judkins Wise of East Earl; David Wise, and Jared Wise, both of Leola; and Gary Wise, and Kenton Wise, both of New Holland; three sisters: Kendra of Summerfield, Ohio; Sabrina Wise, and Kaitlyn Wise both of New Holland. He is also survived by a special friend: Janita Weaver; a paternal grandmother: Anna Wise of Myerstown; and maternal grandparents: Edward and Arlene Weaver of New Holland.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Luke and Lydia Wise; and by two brothers: Justin and Jordan Wise.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 9:30 a.m. at the Weaverland Mennonite Church, 1120 Weaverland Road, East Earl, with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland.