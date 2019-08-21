Jordan H. Hursh, 18, Ephrata, attended Helping Hands and Hearts, MV Mennonite member

Jordan H. Hursh, 18, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Ephrata to Carl N. and Lori J. (Hurst) Hursh.

Jordan attended Meadow Valley Mennonite Church. He was currently attending Helping Hands and Hearts, Myerstown, and previously attended Hillside Special Education, Hinkletown, and Community Care Center, Intercourse. He was a patient at The Clinic for Special Children, Strasburg. Jordan enjoyed music, driving his golf cart, checking the mail, and was especially looking forward to his 19th birthday on Aug. 18. The Clinic for Special Children fundraiser auction (donuts, fries, lemonade, iced coffee, ice cream, root beer) was the highlight of his life.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings: Matthew, husband of Kristina (Fox) Hursh of Stevens; Jodi, wife of Shawn Eberly of Richland; Nathan, husband of Melanie (Weaver) Hursh of Stevens; Jared and Conrad Hursh, both at home; paternal grandparents: Ivan and Marian (Nolt) Hursh of Ephrata; and maternal grandparents: Leonard and Laura (Martin) Hurst of Lititz.

He was preceded in death by two siblings: Jeremy and Kimberly Hursh.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, at 9:30 a.m., at Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.