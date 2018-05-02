Home   >   Obituaries   >   Joseph A. Roux, 57, Army vet, Morgan Body Corp. worker, Harley rider, Steelers fan

By on May 2, 2018

Joseph A. Roux, 57, of Ephrata passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Born in Providence, R.I., Joseph was a son of the late Anna Mae (Harlan) and Raymond W. Roux Sr.

Joseph was proud to serve in the U.S. Army. He was an assembler for Morgan Body Corp. for many years. Joseph attended the Good Shepherd Community Church in Ephrata. He loved riding his Harley Davison Sportster with the Christian Motorcyclist Association and American Legion Riders. Joseph was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He had a mischievous, fun-loving spirit but most of all, Joseph would do anything for anyone. He was reliable and giving. Joseph enjoyed being with his family and friends.

Joseph is survived by his brother: Raymond Roux (Kim) of Ephrata; two sisters: Mary Shimer and Marsha Roux, both of Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews.

A sister, Wendy Mertz, predeceases him.

Services were held April 30 at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown, with Pastor Allan Yoder officiating. Interment followed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to Wounded Warrior Project: Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Condolences may be posted at goodfuneral.com. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown, handled the arrangements.

