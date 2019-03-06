Joseph C. Bauder, 56, tech teacher and football coach at EHS, furniture maker, father of two
Joseph C. Bauder, 56, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, after a difficult battle with cancer.
He was born in Lancaster to Fredrick C. and Vivian E. (Metzler) Bauder, of Akron, and was the husband of Barbara L. (Good) Bauder, with whom he would have celebrated 33 years of marriage in March.
Joe was a furniture maker for Greg Pilotti Furniture Makers, and a former technology education teacher for Ephrata High School, School District of Lancaster, and Pequea Valley High School. He was also a football coach for Ephrata, Garden Spot, and Pequea Valley High Schools.
In addition to his wife and parents, Joe is survived by two daughters: Devon K. Reed and her husband Robert J. Reed of Philadelphia; and Taylor A. Ziegler and her husband David E. Ziegler of Myerstown; two grandchildren: Nora J. and Cael E. Ziegler; and a brother: Jay F. Bauder of Ephrata.
Details for the memorial service will be available online at stradlingfuneralhome.com. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences and memories may be shared at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Everyone Is Irish on St. Pat’s Day at the Penguin Hotel
When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, suddenly everyone is Irish...
-
Nation’s school leaders converge on Ephrata
On March 4, the Ephrata Area School District hosted 40...
-
Big changes for East Cocalico Township’s woody waste site
Spring is just around the corner. If you’re an East...
-
Mainspring of Ephrata rolls out new name, website
A group of well-wishers crowded into Ephrata’s former train station...
-
Preliminary plans approved on 16-acre development
Ephrata Twp. supervisors move forward on Ephrata Crossing development across...
-
Tax bills sent out with incorrect information
East Cocalico Township’s website on Feb. 27 informed residents that...
-
iPads bring 18th-century Cloister into 21st century
Beginning on Sunday, March 10, visitors touring the Ephrata Cloister...
-
Everyone Is Irish on St. Pat’s Day at the Penguin Hotel
When St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, suddenly everyone is...
-
Nation’s school leaders converge on Ephrata
On March 4, the Ephrata Area School District hosted...
-
Big changes for East Cocalico Township’s woody waste site
Spring is just around the corner. If you’re an...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eve Hunt says:
-
Debbie Painter-Benning says:
-
Janice Ballenger says: