Home   >   Obituaries   >   Joseph C. Bauder, 56, tech teacher and football coach at EHS, furniture maker, father of two

Joseph C. Bauder, 56, tech teacher and football coach at EHS, furniture maker, father of two

By on March 6, 2019

Joseph C. Bauder, 56, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, after a difficult battle with cancer.

He was born in Lancaster to Fredrick C. and Vivian E. (Metzler) Bauder, of Akron, and was the husband of Barbara L. (Good) Bauder, with whom he would have celebrated 33 years of marriage in March.

Joe was a furniture maker for Greg Pilotti Furniture Makers, and a former technology education teacher for Ephrata High School, School District of Lancaster, and Pequea Valley High School. He was also a football coach for Ephrata, Garden Spot, and Pequea Valley High Schools.

In addition to his wife and parents, Joe is survived by two daughters: Devon K. Reed and her husband Robert J. Reed of Philadelphia; and Taylor A. Ziegler and her husband David E. Ziegler of Myerstown; two grandchildren: Nora J. and Cael E. Ziegler; and a brother: Jay F. Bauder of Ephrata.

Details for the memorial service will be available online at stradlingfuneralhome.com. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.  Please omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences and memories may be shared at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *