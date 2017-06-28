- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
Joseph D. Miller, 65, worked at Bollman Hat Co., enjoyed NASCAR, father of seven
Joseph D. Miller, 65, of Denver, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Vinemont to the late George M. and Eleanor J. (Kiscadden) Miller, and was the husband of the late Susan M. (Eager) Miller, who passed away in 2008.
He was a member of Reinholds United Zion Church. Joseph enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a NASCAR fan, with Bill Elliott as his favorite driver. Joseph had worked as a hatter for Bollman Hat Co.
Joseph is survived by seven children: Dwayne Miller of Lebanon; Jolene Miller of Denver; Jenny Miller of Sinking Spring; Daisy Dienner of Akron; Erica Miller of Akron; Lisa Miller of Michigan; and Jeffrey, husband of Lindsay (Stephan) Miller, of Reinholds; several grandchildren; four brothers: Wilmar T. Miller, husband of Madeline, of Adamstown; Robert Miller, husband of Ruth Ann, of Denver; Irvin L. Miller, husband of Audrey, of Lebanon; George K. Miller, husband of Josephine, of Mohnton; and a sister: I. Elizabeth Miller McBride Buffenmyer of Denver.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Irl E., Thomas J., and Daniel J. Miller; and a sister: Goldie P. Miller Mohler Light.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 1, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Reinholds United Zion Church, 305 West Route 897, Reinholds. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Leon Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph’s memory may be made to Reinholds United Zion Church, 305 West Route 897, Reinholds, PA, 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
I miss him so much. I love him so much. I don’t even want to remember what I felt like the day he passed. He loved peanut butter. They forgot that in his obituary. I just can’t believe he’s actually gone. It seems like just yesterday he was driving his crazy car down our road to visit us.