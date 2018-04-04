Josephine E. Wenrich, 74, Ephrata, was married 50 years to the love of her life

Josephine E. Wenrich, 74, of Ephrata, went to her final rest on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at The Gardens at Stevens.

Born in Ephrata on Feb. 18, 1944, she was the daughter of Irvin Firestone and Beda (Brubaker) Firestone. Josephine was married to the love of her life, Walter Wenrich, on Feb. 24, 1968. They just celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Josephine is preceded in death by her parents and six brothers. Surviving, are her husband: Walter; a sister: Pearl Firestone; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services were held April 3 at Blue Ball Church of the Brethren, Blue Ball, with Rev. Joel Hershey officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Services are under the care of Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata. To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.