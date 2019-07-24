Josephine Mae Predmore, 93, Ephrata, Doneckers worker, Denver Woman’s Club, MOW volunteer

Josephine Mae Predmore, 93, of Ephrata, formerly of Denver, passed away on July 21, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy.

She was the daughter of the late Rudy and Alma Mae (Mohn) Oberholtzer and the wife of the late Norman H. Predmore who passed away on February 25, 2008.

Josephine was a sales attendant for Doneckers until the early 1980s. She was a member of St. John’s UCC, Denver, and Denver Woman’s Club. She enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and loved playing cards with her friends.

She is survived by two nephews: R. Kevin Oberholtzer, husband of Brenda Ritter, of Lebanon; Marshall Lance Oberholtzer of Reamstown; and a sister-in-law: Florence Schaufert also of Reamstown.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., with Pastor Brad Haws officiating. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Park.

If desired, memorial contributions in Josephine’s memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.