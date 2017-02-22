Joshua Michael Aungst, 25, EHS grad, Ressler & Mateer HVAC tech, Flyers fan, hunter

Joshua Michael Aungst, 25, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at home.

He was born in Lancaster to Timothy Allen and Tammy S. (Lint) Aungst.

Josh was an HVAC tech for Ressler and Mateer. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 2008, where he enjoyed playing ice hockey. He was a Philadelphia Flyers fan and an avid outdoorsman. Josh enjoyed fishing, and hunting waterfowl, ducks, and geese.

In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by two brothers: Travis Lee, husband of Catrina (Heiser) Aungst, of Bainbridge; Zachery James, husband of Amber (Rauch) Aungst; two nephews: Timothy Scott and Drake James Aungst; a niece and goddaughter: Harper Olivia Aungst; and two grandmothers: Georgine, wife of the late Glenn Aungst, of Hopeland; and Verna, wife of the late Denis Lint, of Leola.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Joshua’s memory may be made to Ducks Unlimited, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.