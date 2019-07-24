Judith E. Whitcomb, 85, medical office worker, ‘the best Nana in the world,’ married 68 years

Judith E. Whitcomb, 85, of Ephrata, formerly of Denver, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.

She was born in Hanover to the late William H. and Miriam E. (Gobrecht) Lear, and was the wife of Ralph M. Whitcomb, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage on Feb. 25.

Judith was a member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Denver, and its Cozy Comforters sewing group. She was a past president of the East Pennsboro Ladies Civic Club. She enjoyed spending her summer months attending Moore’s Mountain Baptist Church and Mount Olivet Camp Meeting. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. She was the best Nana and mom in the world, and loved her beloved dog, Sadie.

Judith worked as a medical office administrator in the Harrisburg, Camp Hill area for many years prior to retirement.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Steven M., husband of Diane (Brubaker) Whitcomb of East Stroudsburg; Janelle M., wife of Kenneth V. Sensenig Jr. of Ephrata; and Lori S., wife of David A. Roberts of Ephrata; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister: Janelle M., wife of Frank Ballew.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with The Rev. Marissa Becklin officiating. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judith’s memory may be made to Mount Olivet Camp Meeting Association, c/o Barb Monighan, 6363 Bashore Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.