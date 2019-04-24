June E. Wenrich. 84, Ephrata Apparel, Hestco worker, enjoyed making clothing for family
June E. Wenrich, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Maple Farm Nursing Center.
She was born in Lincoln to the late Jacob I. and Vera M. (Nolt) Burkholder, and was the wife of Richard H. Wenrich, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage.
June worked for Ephrata Apparel and Hestco for 50 over years. She loved sewing and making clothing for her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, June is survived by a daughter: Sharon Kay Frost of Ephrata; two grandsons: James (April) Frost, Jason (Billie) Frost; six great-grandchildren; a brother: Jacob I. Jr., husband of Helen Burkholder; and a sister: Faye, wife of Walt Sollick of Walnutport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Richard R. Wenrich.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m., with Pastor Timothy Craven officiating. Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in June’s memory may be made to Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA, 17578.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
