June L. Sebastian, 84, Ephrata, ran New Holland Diner, Bridgefield E.C. member, liked boating

June L. Sebastian, 84, of Ephrata, died on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

She was the wife of the late Thomas R. Sebastian who died in 1984. Born in Elkhart, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Lillian Kenyon Stevens.

June and her late husband had operated the former New Holland Diner for many years. She was a member of the Bridgeville E.C. Church and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed spending time with her family and in her earlier years had enjoyed boating.

Surviving are three sons: Thomas W., husband of Phyllis Martin Sebastian of New Holland; Scott R., husband of Cheryl Mellinger Sebastian of Narvon; and Craig A. Sebastian of East Earl; a daughter-in-law: Loree Sebastian of Mohnton; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister: Naomi Bradley.

She was preceded in death by a son: Rick Sebastian; and by siblings: Bonnie Garman, Ginny Martzall, and Jay Stevens.

A funeral service will be held at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, at cancer.org.

To send an online condolence to the family, visit groffeckenroth.com. Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, handled the arrangements.