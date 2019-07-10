June Rose Arnold Billett, 80, housekeeper, music box collector, enjoyed yard sales

June Rose Arnold Billett, 80, of Ronks, went home to be with the angels on Monday morning, July 1, 2019 at Maple Farm Nursing Center, Akron.

Born in Columbia on June 4, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Charlotte Rettew Arnold. She was the wife of Benjamin F. Billett Jr., who preceded her in death in November of 2000.

June enjoyed planting flowers, taking walks, going to yard sales with her friends, listening to country music, and doing word searches. She collected music boxes and angels and loved to decorate for the different seasons. June had worked in housekeeping. June was a kind, caring lady who will be missed and remembered by her friends are family.

She is survived by her son: Robert J. Billett of Brownstown; and her sister: Marlene, wife of Gary Gardner of Manheim.

She was preceded in death by her stillborn son: Benjamin Robert; and her sister: Sandra Almony.

In keeping with June’s wishes there will be no public services.

Memorial remembrances may be made in June’s memory to the Benevolent Fund at Maple Farm, 604 Oak St., Akron, PA 17501.

To submit an online condolence, visit melaniebscheidfh.com.