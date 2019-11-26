Home   >   Obituaries   >   Kade Matthew Horner, 20, EHS grad, data technician at B.J. Baldwin, daughter was his top priority

Kade Matthew Horner, 20, EHS grad, data technician at B.J. Baldwin, daughter was his top priority

By on November 26, 2019

Kade Matthew Horner, 20, of Ephrata, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

He was a graduate of Ephrata High School and worked as a data technician for B.J. Baldwin Electric, Inc., of Narvon.

Blessed with a technical mind, Kade loved drawing, computers, and his job with Baldwin Electric. Kade’s number one priority was his daughter, Gryphon E. Horner.

In addition to Gryphon, Kade is survived by his father: Kevin M. Horner, husband of Lea Horner; his mother: Kirstin L. Horner; two brothers: Kavan and Kyle Horner; stepsister: Alisha Eagan; paternal grandparents: Barry and Georgine Horner; uncles: Richard Comerford and Dean Horner; niece: Emsley Frizzell; and numerous cousins.

Kade was preceded in death by his stepsister: Hannah M. Dooty.

Services were held Nov. 24 at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.

To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *