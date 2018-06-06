Karen L. ‘Lynsie’ Lorditch, 47, K-mart HR director, enjoyed time with family, animals, Hersheypark

Karen L. “Lynsie” Lorditch, 47, of Ephrata passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

She was born in Ephrata to Ruth M. (Mertz) Leed and the late Wilbur Leed Jr., and was the wife of Matthew Lorditch, with whom she shared 25 years of marriage.

Karen was a member of Akron Church of the Brethren. She was a human resources director for K-mart. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an animal lover and enjoyed visiting Hersheypark.

In addition to her husband and mother, Karen is survived by five children: Kimberly J. Leed of Ephrata; Kevin M., husband of Dianna (Rhinier) Lorditch of Denver; Kaitlin M., wife of Zachariah Byrd of Ephrata; Karrie M. Lorditch; Zachary J. Lorditch, both at home; six grandchildren: Rashad Leed; Sarah and Gage Lorditch; Addilyn, Olivia and Mersadie Boyd; three siblings: Timothy, husband of Diane (Buohl) Leed of Denver; Anne, wife of Russell Morgan of Reinholds; Gina, wife of Keith Auker of Beavertown.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother: Kevin Leed.

A memorial service was held June 2 at Akron Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Tom Weber officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family

Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Karen’s memory may be made to Akron Church of the Brethren, c/o Lorditch Expenses, 613 Main St., Akron, PA 17501, to help the family with expenses.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.