Karen L. Shank, 53, Giant cashier, loved reading and puzzles, PSU and Philly sports fan
Karen L. Shank, 53, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to Janet E. (Dierwechter) Shank and the late Louis W. Shank.
Karen was a cashier for Giant. She loved to read, do puzzle books and was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia sports fan.
In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by a brother:: L. Andrew Shank of Ephrata; a sister: Diane, wife of Robert Evans of Great Falls, Mont.; and three nephews: Kenton, Mitchell and Logan Evans.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her longtime partner: Ed Cibula.
The family would like to thank the staff at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital ICU for their kindness and the care Karen received.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Karen’s memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
