Kathryn ‘Kass’ I. Miller, 85, DHS grad, bank retiree, poll worker, enjoyed gardening and cross stitch
Kathryn “Kass” I. Miller, 85, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born July 3, 1934 in East Cocalico Township to the late John F. and Dora L. (Trupe) Stuber, and was the wife of the late Charles R. Miller, who passed away January 2019.
Kass was a member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver. She was a 1952 graduate of the Denver High School and retired from the banking industry. She was a member of the Denver Women’s Club, Eastern Star Cloister Chapter #406 O.E.S., and was a minority inspector of elections. She enjoyed walking, gardening and cross stitching.
She is survived by a daughter: Kim L.Turner (Michael Hansen) of Bolingbrook, Ill.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister: Alice M. Schannauer.
A memorial service was held Nov. 23 at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Kathryn’s memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Margaret J. Kline, 73, EHS grad, ventriloquist, secretary, enjoyed cycling, seasonal decorating
Margaret J. “Peggy” Kline, 73, of Akron passed away Monday,...
-
Kade Matthew Horner, 20, EHS grad, data technician at B.J. Baldwin, daughter was his top priority
Kade Matthew Horner, 20, of Ephrata, passed away at home...
-
Bill (John) Shaw, 87, Korea vet, missionary, Washington Ave. Bible, Friendship Community pastor
Pastor Bill (John) Shaw, 87, of Akron, passed on to...
-
Mary A. Shober, 69, Ephrata, mother to three daughters
Mary A. Shober, 69, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Setting the scene for Santa
On Black Friday, Nov. 29, the 96th annual Downtown Christmas...
-
Martha M. Good, 90, Ephrata, homemaker, mother of six with 123 great-grandchildren
Martha M. Good, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday,...
-
Kathryn ‘Kass’ I. Miller, 85, DHS grad, bank retiree, poll worker, enjoyed gardening and cross stitch
Kathryn “Kass” I. Miller, 85, of Denver, passed away Tuesday,...
-
Margaret J. Kline, 73, EHS grad, ventriloquist, secretary, enjoyed cycling, seasonal decorating
Margaret J. “Peggy” Kline, 73, of Akron passed away...
-
Kade Matthew Horner, 20, EHS grad, data technician at B.J. Baldwin, daughter was his top priority
Kade Matthew Horner, 20, of Ephrata, passed away at...
-
Bill (John) Shaw, 87, Korea vet, missionary, Washington Ave. Bible, Friendship Community pastor
Pastor Bill (John) Shaw, 87, of Akron, passed on...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Matt Maranto says:
-
DeepOnionWeb says:
-
Linda Davis says: