Kathryn ‘Kass’ I. Miller, 85, DHS grad, bank retiree, poll worker, enjoyed gardening and cross stitch

By on November 26, 2019

Kathryn “Kass” I. Miller, 85, of Denver, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.

She was born July 3, 1934 in East Cocalico Township to the late John F. and Dora L. (Trupe) Stuber, and was the wife of the late Charles R. Miller, who passed away January 2019.

Kass was a member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver. She was a 1952 graduate of the Denver High School and retired from the banking industry. She was a member of the Denver Women’s Club, Eastern Star Cloister Chapter #406 O.E.S., and was a minority inspector of elections. She enjoyed walking, gardening and cross stitching.

She is survived by a daughter: Kim L.Turner (Michael Hansen) of Bolingbrook, Ill.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister: Alice M. Schannauer.

A memorial service was held Nov. 23 at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, Denver. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Kathryn’s memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

