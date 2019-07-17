Keith A. Weaver, 53, formerly of Akron, 1984 Ephrata High School graduate, father of two
Keith A. Weaver of Gladwyne, formerly of Akron, died suddenly on July 9, 2019 at the age of 53.
Keith was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Class of 1984.
He was the beloved husband of Pamela Johnson, and devoted father of Grace and Matthew Weaver. He is also survived by his parents: Donald and Janice Weaver; sister: Kathy Brady (Rick); and brother: Kent Weaver.
His memorial service was held July 15 at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Keith’s memory toward his children’s education by accessing ugift529.com and entering PA 529 Ugift code F8Y-M6H or 513-S0L.
Condolences and memories may be shared at chadwickmckinney.com.
Arrangements by Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home, Ardmore.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Tidal Waves win team title in Manheim Fast & Furious
Kauri Parsons won three individual gold medals and the...
-
From tragedy to triumph
Exactly one year after jet skiing accident, Ethan Sipe completes...
-
Campbelltown tops Ephrata to win Lebanon County title
Chryslers set to host Regional Tournament starting this Friday ...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
Everyone at the Walmart Vision Center, including owner Melissa Plowmaker,...
-
Refresh your Summer at Zig’s Bakery & Café at Brick Gables
Hot summer days call for refreshing cool beverages, tasty salads,...
-
Take precautions in extreme summer heat
Take precautions in extreme summer heat If you’re keeping score,...
-
Akron council focused on Walnut St. woes
Walnut Street concerns took up most of Akron borough council’s...
-
Tidal Waves win team title in Manheim Fast & Furious
Kauri Parsons won three individual gold medals and...
-
From tragedy to triumph
Exactly one year after jet skiing accident, Ethan Sipe...
-
Campbelltown tops Ephrata to win Lebanon County title
Chryslers set to host Regional Tournament starting this Friday...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Kate Ruth says:
-
rick roland says: