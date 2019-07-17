Home   >   Obituaries   >   Keith A. Weaver, 53, formerly of Akron, 1984 Ephrata High School graduate, father of two

July 17, 2019

Keith A. Weaver of Gladwyne, formerly of Akron, died suddenly on July 9, 2019 at the age of 53.

Keith was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Class of 1984.

He was the beloved husband of Pamela Johnson, and devoted father of Grace and Matthew Weaver. He is also survived by his parents: Donald and Janice Weaver; sister: Kathy Brady (Rick); and brother: Kent Weaver.

His memorial service was held July 15 at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Keith’s memory toward his children’s education by accessing ugift529.com and entering PA 529 Ugift code F8Y-M6H or 513-S0L.

Condolences and memories may be shared at chadwickmckinney.com.

Arrangements by Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home, Ardmore.

