Kenneth ‘Bear’ MacCord, 70, Cocalico district teacher, referee and statistician for several Cocalico H.S. sports

Kenneth “Bear” MacCord, 70, of Stevens, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Philadelphia to the late Frank and Pauline (Criswell) MacCord.

He was a member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, where he served as an usher. Ken earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Millersville University. He was a teacher and a substitute teacher at the Cocalico School District. Ken enjoyed fly fishing and was a Penn State fan, Reading Phillies fan and avid sports enthusiast for local school and college sports. He was also a referee and statistician for baseball, football and the track team at Cocalico High School.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: F. Norman MacCord III.

A celebration of life service will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m., at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata. Friends will be received following the service. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.