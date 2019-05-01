Kenneth G. Nauman, 74, PA Scale Co. scale builder, father of two, enjoyed fly fishing and hiking

Kenneth G. Nauman, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Gardens at Stevens.

He was born in Florin to the late Irwin K. and Florence M. (Carpenter) Nauman, and was the husband of the late Suzanne (Bockus) Nauman. who passed away in 2017.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, fly fishing, and pretty much everything outdoors. Kenneth built scales for the Pennsylvania Scale Company for over 30 years prior to his retirement.

Kenneth is survived by a son: Kevin R., husband of Jolene A. Nauman of Ephrata; a daughter: Kim Nauman of Akron; a grandson: Austin Nauman; two step-grandchildren: Tom and Dylan Ossman; and two step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandchild.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 1, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth St., Akron. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

